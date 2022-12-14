Former Jewish care home delayed in opening as homeless shelter

A former Jewish care home which was to be opened as a homeless shelter in Kemptown has had its opening delayed.

Hyman Fine House in Burlington Street has been loaned to homeless charity St Mungo’s by former care home operators Jewish Care.

St Mungo’s say they are in the final stages of health and safety certification.

The site was due to open in November as part of the No Second Night Out scheme but the 45-bed facility has remained empty over the last few weeks of poor weather.

Dan Olney, Service Director at St Mungo’s said: “We are all disappointed that we have not – as yet – been able to move clients into Hyman Fine House.

“However, our priority is the health and safety of our clients and it would be irresponsible of us to allow people to move in before all the necessary safety checks have been completed.

“This unexpected delay is as frustrating for us as everyone else. However we are expecting sign off any day now.

“We are continuing to work with Jewish Care, Change Grow Live who run the local outreach service, and with Brighton and Hove City Council to ensure we can welcome our clients in as soon as possible.

“The council has activated its Severe Weather Emergency Protocol which means that currently anyone who is sleeping rough in the city will be offered a place to stay that is warm and safe.

“Anybody who is concerned about someone sleeping rough is urged to contact Streetlink so the details can be passed on to the outreach team who work to find them and offer support.”

The St Mungo’s team have been setting up the building and rooms and say they are ready to move clients in as quickly as possible once they pass the checks.

An inspection at the previous No Second Night Out building on St Catherine’s Terrace highlighted some concerns to St Mungo’s prompting the relocation.

The service remained open providing rapid assessment and reconnection for our clients and providing alternative accommodation including hotels and B&Bs.

No Second Night Out helps those sleeping rough to find accommodation, and provide short term accommodation and food for clients who are awaiting housing placements.