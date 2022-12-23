Big Country announce UK tour

Big Country will be celebrating the 40th anniversary of their debut 1983 album ‘The Crossing’, with a series of live performances across the UK, with special guests Spear Of Destiny as support.

Having very recently performed at the Brighton Centre on 3rd December, it doesn’t come as a great surprise that a new Brighton concert is not included as part of this forthcoming Big Country tour. The nearest performance will be taking place on Friday 21st April at the iconic modernist De La Warr Pavilion which is located opposite the beach at Bexhill-on-Sea.

Big Country broke massively worldwide with the release of the album’s classic singles ‘Fields Of Fire’, ‘Chance’ and signature song ‘In A Big Country’, which went on to become massive worldwide hits, selling over 2 million copies and driving ‘The Crossing’ to 3 prestigious Grammy nominations in the USA. The album reached No.3 in the UK; overseas, it hit No.4 in Canada and No.18 in the US.

Formed in 1981 by guitar playing founder members, Stuart Adamson and Bruce Watson, both native of the band’s hometown Dunfermline in Scotland. Initially driven by a shared vision of widescreen guitar melody, harmony and lyric, the classic Big Country sound was further enhanced later that summer by the arrival of drummer Mark Brzezicki and bass player Tony Butler.

The Big Country current lineup is made up of founding member Bruce Watson (guitars/vocals), Mark Brzezicki (drums, vocals); along with Jamie Watson (guitars/vocals); Simon Hough (vocals); Gil Allan (bass).

Spear Of Destiny first appeared on the scene back in 1983 fronted by Kirk Brandon after the break up of his previous band Theatre Of Hate. Spear Of Destiny released a series of incredible singles such as ‘Prisoner Of Love’, ‘Liberator’, ‘The Wheel’ and ‘Never Take Me Alive’, the latter reaching the UK Top 20.

Tickets for all of the UK dates can be purchased HERE and tickets for the Bexhill concert can also be purchased from the venue HERE.

