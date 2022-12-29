Police trying to find Brighton man accused of breaching restraining order

Police are trying to find a Brighton man who is suspected of having broken a restraining order.

Today (Thursday 29 December), Sussex Police issued a public appeal for help finding the man, Marcus Cristian Blake Heading, 30, of Glenwood Lodge, in Grand Parade, Brighton.

The force said: “Police are searching for Marcus Heading who is wanted for arrest.

“Heading, 30, is wanted in connection with a breach of a restraining order and an investigation into common assault and racially aggravated public order in Brighton.

“If you see him, do not approach him and call 999 immediately, quoting serial 792 of 19/06.”

Magistrates gave Heading, formerly of Bonchurch Road, Brighton, a community sentence and imposed a restraining order in February after he pleaded guilty to fraud.

Heading – also known as Marcus Penn and Marcus Garrett – had admitted an online spending spree, having fraudulently used a debit card belonging to Rebekah Heading in October 2020.

The restraining order, imposed by Worthing magistrates, said that he should not contact Rebekah Heading for two years – until February 2024.

The bench also ordered Marcus Heading to pay compensation totalling £681.93 as well as prosecution costs of £100 and a victim surcharge of £95, making £876.93 in all.

Although he was ordered to carry out 225 hours of unpaid work within 12 months – by next February – this was deemed unworkable by the probation service.

At Brighton Magistrates’ Court in July this year, the bench revoked the unpaid work requirement and ordered him to undertake up to 30 days of rehabilitation activity instead.

Two months ago, in October, he was brought back before the court for failing to comply with the order.

At Brighton Magistrates’ Court, District Judge Adrian Turner ordered Heading to attend a further five days of rehab.