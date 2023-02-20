The Urban Voodoo Machine announce Brighton gig

The purveyors of Gypsy Blues bop and stroll The Urban Voodoo Machine were last in Brighton on 8th and 9th October 2021, when they played two hot’n’sweaty totally packed out performances at The Prince Albert. The Brighton & Hove News Music Team attended both concerts and part of those reports read as thus:

“TUVM have been alive and kicking since 2003, and there is no other band quite like them. They’ve played every festival you can imagine and are as comfortable on the bill with The Pogues as they are with The New York Dolls. Paul-Ronney Angel’s troupe of devils and demons is a cabaret act from the outside, but beneath the costumes and face paint lies the engine of a beautifully tuned rockin’ punked up ragtime mariachi good time band.

Last night, we caught the first sweaty evening and were ready to lap up another bourbon-soaked set from the London-based band. Yep, they’ve all managed to squeeze themselves onto the small stage at The Albert, and there’s still room to swing a guitar or two.

The Urban Voodoo Machine delivered an intoxicating set last night, and tonight is no different. Yes, the setlist has changed, but they still give another sprawling 100 minutes of dark blues, tangos, mariachi and a lot of humour.

Highlights from Friday’s set for me were the rockin’ blues bash ‘Cheers For The Tears’, the wonderfully immortal ‘Love Song #666’ and ‘Fallen Brothers’ tonight dedicated to the recently departed guitarists Timo Kaltio and, of course, Brighton resident Darrell Bath. Rather than a minute’s silence, Angel calls for a minute’s noise and cheering to mark their passing.

During the encore, Paul-Ronney Angel comes to the stage alone for another fitting tribute with a cover of ‘Where Have All The Good Guys Gone’.

The set leans a little on the previous night’s. Still, it’s chiefly different, ‘Johnny Foreigner’, ‘Living In Fear’, ‘Crazy Maria’ and newbie ‘Empty Plastic Cup’ make an appearance both nights. The latter their latest single, and it’s a doozy, punk ragtime stomp with a backdrop of brass.

But highlights of the second set had to be ‘Help Me Jesus’, which gets the crowd singing and ‘Pipe And Slippers Man’, getting both Kelley Swindall and Tensheds on stage for a belting finale which ends with the whole band in the crowd and Angel playing the guitar from the bar counter. It’s a fitting end to a hot, sweaty and chaotic weekend at the Prince Albert. Let’s do it again next year!”…..

……And indeed they are doing it again, but this time the one of a kind outfit have suggested that the best way to kick off your Spring Bank Holiday this year is to join them for a memorable live experience by the seaside in Brighton on Thursday 25th May at the Concorde 2. Sounds a great plan!

