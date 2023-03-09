Suspected dog-napper released ahead of questioning

BREAKING NEWS

A man suspected of dog-napping a beloved pet from outside a convenience store has been released by police.

The suspect was arrested after police followed “a number of leads” when Dylan, a therapy dog, was taken from the NISA store in The Highway on Tuesday afternoon.

Dylan was retrieved and reunited with his owner, pictured. The suspect has agreed to return for questioning at a later unspecified dat.

Sussex Police said today: “Due to the swift resolution of this incident, the suspect was released from custody and has agreed in principle to a voluntary interview at a later date.”

