A Brighton music festival and bank were both hit yesterday by pro-Palestine protests.

Barclays bank on North Street was splashed with red paint while the ticket booths for The Great Escape set up in Jubilee Square were picketed by protestors.

While police investigate, some of the red paint on the bank branch’s frontage has already been washed off with a pressure washer.

A banner held by protestors yesterday afternoon in front of wristband exchange booths said: “Barclays, don’t bank on apartheid.”

The bank, which is sponsoring the festival, is accused by protestors of facilitating investment in a number of companies that supply arms to Israel.

More than 125 artists have now pulled out of the festival over its ties with Barclays, which is around 25 percent of the artists booked to play, including Alfie Templeman, Bimini and Picture Parlour.

NOW!

.@thegreatescape in New Road being severely picketed as their box office opens for business, or what's left of it, after over 25% of acts pull out.#BoycottBarclays 🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/PTXidDbfqd — Brighton PSC (@BrightonPSC) May 15, 2024

Others, such as Big Special, have announced their decision to play but donate their fee to the Palestine Child Relief fund.

Singer-songwriter, Alfie Templeman, said in a statement on Instagram: “My morals cannot and will not align with the amalgamation of entertainment and human suffering.

“Solidarity to everyone else on the line-up that has dropped out and used their platform to direct attention to the boycott.

“I really hope that together, our absence from the festival will make other events around the world prioritise being ethical when choosing their partners.”

Barclays also sponsors a number of other festivals, including Latitude, Download and the Isle Of Wight Festival.

💥💥💥 BREAKING!

On #NakbaDay Brighton's @Barclays bank has been sprayed blood red!

People will not accept complicity in Israel's apartheid & genocide.

Today is also the start of @thegreatescape festival in Brighton who are sponsored by #Barclays pic.twitter.com/XChBCmHOAo — Brighton PSC (@BrightonPSC) May 15, 2024

On their website, Barclays addressed criticism and protests on a frequently asked questions page.

A spokesperson for Barclays said: “First and most importantly, we recognise the profound human suffering caused by this conflict.

“This is an exceptionally complex and long-running conflict, and we urge governments and the international community to work together to find a lasting, peaceful solution.

“We have been asked why we invest in nine defence companies supplying Israel, but this mistakes what we do.

“We trade in shares of listed companies in response to client instruction or demand and that may result in us holding shares.

“We are not making investments for Barclays and Barclays is not a ‘shareholder’ or ‘investor’ in that sense in relation to these companies.”

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police received a report of criminal damage relating to a Barclays bank in North Street, Brighton, on Wednesday afternoon (15 May).

“Enquiries are ongoing to identify and locate any suspects. The incident is not believed to be related to any wider planned protest activity in the city.

“Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 597 of 15/05.”

The Great Escape have been contacted for comment.