BREAKING NEWS

Brighton woman dies after being found with serious injuries

Posted On 02 Apr 2023 at 1:13 am
By :
Comment: 0

A Brighton woman who was found with serious injuries has since died in hospital, Sussex Police said.

The force issued an “update on Brighton attempted murder investigation” yesterday evening (Saturday 1 April).

The statement said: “A woman who was found at a Brighton address with serious injuries has sadly died.

“Emergency services were called to Cowley Drive shortly before 5pm on Thursday (30 March) after concerns were raised for the welfare of a woman.

“She was taken to hospital where she died on Saturday 1 April. The cause of her death will be subject to a post-mortem examination in due course.

“Her next-of-kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers at this difficult time.

“A 47-year-old man from Newhaven who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has been released on bail with strict conditions while inquiries continue.

“Anyone with information which may assist the investigation is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Bradwall.”

On Friday (31 March) Detective Chief Inspector Alex Campbell said: “This is a fast-moving investigation and the public can expect to see an increased police presence in the area.

“There is not believed to any wider risk to the public and we are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident at this time.”

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Quirkies

Brighton AA patrol rescues deer trapped in wire fence

Posted On27 Mar 2023

Richard Osman requests bus honour

Posted On13 Mar 2023

Council takes pair to court over striped beach hut-style trailer

Posted On10 Mar 2023

Sponsored Editorial

How a new Brighton store aims to undercut supermarkets and help shoppers save the planet

Posted On12 Aug 2022

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com