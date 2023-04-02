Brighton woman dies after being found with serious injuries

A Brighton woman who was found with serious injuries has since died in hospital, Sussex Police said.

The force issued an “update on Brighton attempted murder investigation” yesterday evening (Saturday 1 April).

The statement said: “A woman who was found at a Brighton address with serious injuries has sadly died.

“Emergency services were called to Cowley Drive shortly before 5pm on Thursday (30 March) after concerns were raised for the welfare of a woman.

“She was taken to hospital where she died on Saturday 1 April. The cause of her death will be subject to a post-mortem examination in due course.

“Her next-of-kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers at this difficult time.

“A 47-year-old man from Newhaven who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has been released on bail with strict conditions while inquiries continue.

“Anyone with information which may assist the investigation is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Bradwall.”

On Friday (31 March) Detective Chief Inspector Alex Campbell said: “This is a fast-moving investigation and the public can expect to see an increased police presence in the area.

“There is not believed to any wider risk to the public and we are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident at this time.”