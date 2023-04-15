Brighton and Hove Albion are best in the world, says Pep Guardiola …

Brighton and Hove Albion are the best side in the world … at playing out from the back.

That’s the verdict of Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola who was speaking at a pre-match press conference before his team take on Leicester City.

Guardiola said: “The best team at making the build up in the world is Brighton.

“There is no team better that make the process to get the goalkeeper to bring the ball into to the last quarter.”

Albion take on Frank Lampard’s Chelsea at Stamford Bridge later today in another vital Premier League clash.