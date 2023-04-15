BREAKING NEWS

Premier League Match Day 30 – Chelsea v Brighton & Hove Albion

Posted On 15 Apr 2023 at 2:11 pm
By :
Comment: 0

The biggest news for Albion fans is that Robert Sanchez is recalled in goal.

Jason Steele may be injured because Tom McGill is the reserve goalkeeper.

Odeluga Offiah is a new name in the bench. The 20-year-old Londoner, known as Odel, joined the Brighton academy in 2017 and is the nephew of rugby international Martin Officah.

The old guard of Pascal Gross, Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister are all due to start in midfield.

Evan Ferguson is named up front again with Danny Welbeck also on the bench

Albion thrashed Chelsea 4-1 at the Amex last October.

Since then Graham Potter has been replaced by Frank Lampard.

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Quirkies

Brighton AA patrol rescues deer trapped in wire fence

Posted On27 Mar 2023

Richard Osman requests bus honour

Posted On13 Mar 2023

Council takes pair to court over striped beach hut-style trailer

Posted On10 Mar 2023

Sponsored Editorial

How a new Brighton store aims to undercut supermarkets and help shoppers save the planet

Posted On12 Aug 2022

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com