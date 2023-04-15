Premier League Match Day 30 – Chelsea v Brighton & Hove Albion

The biggest news for Albion fans is that Robert Sanchez is recalled in goal.

Jason Steele may be injured because Tom McGill is the reserve goalkeeper.

Odeluga Offiah is a new name in the bench. The 20-year-old Londoner, known as Odel, joined the Brighton academy in 2017 and is the nephew of rugby international Martin Officah.

The old guard of Pascal Gross, Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister are all due to start in midfield.

Evan Ferguson is named up front again with Danny Welbeck also on the bench

Albion thrashed Chelsea 4-1 at the Amex last October.

Since then Graham Potter has been replaced by Frank Lampard.