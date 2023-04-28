Designs revealed for Knoll House redevelopment



Designs for a new council housing building in west Hove have been revealed.

An ex-council care home, Knoll House, will be demolished and replaced with a three to four storey block of 28 new accessible apartments.

The 21 former residents of Knoll House were evicted with just four hours’ notice when the building failed fire safety inspections in August last year.

Now Brighton and Hove City Council has submitted a planning application to demolish the site and redevelop it for residents with varying levels of access and care requirements.

A council spokesperson said: “The proposals will deliver 28 new high-quality apartments for people with physical disabilities and for people acquired brain injuries, together with additional car parking spaces and landscaped gardens.

“Consultation with the local community has shaped the application.

“It will be a supported living service for people who have been assessed by our health and adult social care team as having care, support and housing needs.”



The redevelopment will add three new parking spaces to the site, bringing the total to seven spaces.

The apartments would be dual aspect with generous space standards, and the building would also allow a guest room, staff areas and communal facilities.

The building, finished with red and off-white brick, will also feature landscaped gardens.

You can find the planning application on the council’s online planning portal under the reference: BH2023/00912