Thunder, lightning and hail set to hit south coast today

The Met Office has warned that thunder, lightning, rain and even hail could hit Brighton and Hove this afternoon.

Although the Met’s forecast for Brighton currently shows a mainly dry afternoon, with a brief spell of heavy rain at 8pm, its weather warning says the skies may be more dramatic today.

It says: “Heavy showers and thunderstorms will develop through Tuesday, some becoming slow moving across more southern and eastern parts of England during the afternoon and evening.

“A few places could see 20 mm of rain within an hour and possibly 30-40 mm in two to three hours, along with lightning and hail.”