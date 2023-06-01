The legendary former Stranglers frontman Hugh Cornwell is widely regarded as the poet laureate of the punk era and has been carrying the banner ever since via his solo career. He has announced a welcome return to Brighton early next year and he will be bringing The Primitives along for the ride! Both acts are booked to appear at the popular Concorde 2 on Brighton seafront on Wednesday 24th January 2024. Tickets for this concert can be purchased HERE and HERE or from your usual agents.

Back on 7th October 2022, Hugh Cornwell released his highly anticipated tenth solo album, which is titled ‘Moments Of Madness’. It has ten outstanding tracks and signified a true return to form. Copies are available to purchase HERE. (The album followed on from his previous remarkable solo album titled ‘Monster’ which dropped four years earlier).

Confidence was high with ‘Moments Of Madness’ and thus Hugh embarked on a 21-date nationwide UK tour from 4th November to 3rd December 2022, which included a thrilling appearance at the Concorde 2 on Saturday 12th November. The Brighton & Hove News Music Team were in attendance, read our review HERE.

Joining Hugh for the forthcoming Brighton concert, as well as the 7 other dates on the tour, will be The Primitives who endearingly refer to themselves as “A power jangle, noise pop band originally from Coventry”. It seems that currently there are many new up-and-coming acts that bear more than a passing resemblance to The Primitives sound and it’s wonderful to see “the originals” are still on the case.

The Brighton & Hove News have had the pleasure of witnessing the band, who are fronted by Tracy Tracy (Tracy Cattell), on a few occasions over the past few years. Arguably the best was when they played at the ‘R-Fest’ on Blackpool seafront as part of the Rebellion festival last August. The crowd absolutely loved them and our report included: “The jangly guitars and delicious vocals of ‘Thru The Flowers’ gives me my first goosebumps of the festival, not something I was expecting with all the punk bands on offer. Other highlights are ‘Sick Of It’, ‘Spacehead’, and of course their biggest hit ‘Crash’, which peaked at number 5 in the UK Top 40 in 1988”.

See you down the front at the Concorde 2 on 24th January then!

www.hughcornwell.com

www.instagram.com/theprimitives