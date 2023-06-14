More than 130 neighbours have objected to a van hire business using a derelict plot of land in Brighton.

Enterprise Rent-A-Car wants to take over the former Travis Perkins builders’ merchants in Beaconsfield Road.

But people living in Springfield Road and Ditchling Rise have lodged objections with Brighton and Hove City Council to Enterprise’s planning application for a change of use.

The Green MP for Brighton Pavilion, Caroline Lucas, and Green councillor Raphael Hill, who represents Round Hill ward, have also objected.

According to the council’s website, 138 objections have been received, with just one comment in support.

The Beaconsfield Arches Community Action Group (BACAG) also wants to lease the site to set up community-based businesses and projects there.

But the group is concerned about increased traffic at the site. It is reached by a small road next to the viaduct by the Brzn Brewery tap room which is the bar’s disabled access route.

The action group’s hopes for the site included growing hops there for the brewery, holding a community market and offering space to charities, including food banks and Brighton Women’s Centre.

Leasing the site would cost £40,000 a year. Campaigners Lucy Baker and Jo Whitehead said that the money could be raised through the community and other funding sources.

Their concerns included the access gate being open all the time because it backs directly on to their gardens, the noise of the jet wash, car horn testing when vehicles are returned and the effects on wildlife.

Neighbours in Springfield Road have leased derelict railway land that also backs on to the Beaconsfield Road site where they have created a wildlife haven with foxes, bats and frogs and which is currently buzzing with bees and damsel-flies.

Ms Whitehead said: “It’s backing on to all these houses and they’re proposing putting a jetwash here. In the noise assessment, it was only going to be for one hour a day.”

She seemed unconvinced that it would be used for just an hour a day and added: “They did not assess cars moving around, the public coming in and shouting.

“We went to the car rental next door and asked them about the complaints and they said they have ‘loads’ because they have to test the horn every time a car is returned. They leave the engines running to check they’re working.”

Mario Difato, whose garden backs directly on to the area where vehicles would be stored, is concerned about loss of privacy and light pollution.

He said: “I’ve never had a concern about people being behind from a security perspective, as it’s been vacant, and no one has been able to get up here because of the gate and concrete blocks. They can’t drive up, break in and get away.

“There’ll be floodlights and more foot traffic. It’s going to be a disturbance.

“There’s a lot of things Brighton needs and another vehicle rental site is not one of them.”

Councillor Hill said: “Residents are objecting to this change of use that will bring a lot of vehicles, noise and air pollution to their neighbourhood. I am very sympathetic to these concerns.

“Residents would rather use the space for community projects and we feel due consideration should be given to this.”

Councillor Hill is also concerned about the adverse effects on the area’s bat population and wants any application to include “mitigation” to support the colony.

Ms Lucas said that the Beaconsfield Arches Community Action Group has been trying to bring the site into community use for some time.

She said: “Local communities deserve a say in planning decisions which affect their area.

“My constituents have raised issues about light and noise pollution, safety, and wildlife. Brighton and Hove City Council must acknowledge these concerns when any decision is made on this application.

“A whole host of creative suggestions for alternative uses of this space have already been put forward by local residents. These proposed alternatives should be seriously considered.”

The only supporting comment so far on the council’s website raised concerns about the floodlights and whether the time spent pressure washing vehicles could be enforced.

The supporter, whose details were redacted by the council, said: “In principle, I support this application as it is returning the site to a use for trade, with more satisfactory opening hours.

“Since the Brzn Arms has opened, the noise has been much more disturbing than Travis Perkins ever was and I would welcome the return to the site to a more sympathetic business for the area.”

Enterprise Rent-A-Car said: “Enterprise operates around 450 locations across the UK and prides itself on being a good neighbour.

“We invest in local communities and our people are actively involved in giving back to the communities in which they live and work.

“We operate a fleet of low-emission vehicles which provide sustainable travel options to individuals and businesses.

“Our application is to open a vehicle rental base on a site which was formerly a builders’ merchant’s yard where the rear yard was used to store and distribute building materials.

“In essence, our proposals will involve regenerating a rundown commercial brownfield site and creating new jobs through a new use there.

“Technical issues around noise and traffic flow are addressed in the independent transport and noise assessment statements which conclude there would not be a negative impact from our proposed operation.”

To see or comment on the application, visit the planning portal on the council’s website and search for BH2023/01186.