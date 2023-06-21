Brighton and Hove Albion have agreed a new deal with midfielder Jeremy Sarmiento.

The club announced the contract this afternoon (Wednesday 21 June).

In a statement, the club said: “We’re delighted to confirm that midfielder Jeremy Sarmiento has agreed a new contract until June 2027, with the option of an extra year for the club.

“The 21-year-old midfielder joined Albion two years ago from Benfica, having come through the ranks at Charlton Athletic.

“Jeremy made his first-team debut in the Carabao Cup win against Swansea City in 2021 while his Premier League bow came in November 2021 against Leeds United.

“He flourished last season, playing three times for Ecuador in the World Cup and making 12 Albion appearances in all competitions under Roberto De Zerbi until he suffered a foot injury in March while on international duty.”

De Zerbi said: “Jeremy is a great guy and a very good player.

“Unfortunately, he couldn’t play in the last part of the season because of his injury.

“But we expect him to be a very important player for us in the coming years.”