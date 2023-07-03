A company’s application to change a family home in Brighton into a holiday let has been turned down.

Neighbours sent 37 objections to the plans submitted by the Star Property Group for 29 Camelford Street, Brighton.

The Hove company, run by Benjamin Keith, 43, submitted a retrospective planning application to Brighton and Hove City Council for a “change of use” from “dwelling house” to short-term holiday let.

Neighbours complained about noise and anti-social behaviour in their letters of objection and said that holiday lets were empty for much of the week.

One objector who has lived in the street for 25 years said: “Our small, friendly, residential community has suffered immeasurably by the number of homes bought on a whim by greedy, ruthless landlords, pushing up rents and denying families a right to a decent home.

“Many residents who experienced a strong sense of community and cohesion on this street have been forced to sell over the years and move away from a much-loved Brighton street as they can no longer tolerate the noise and anti-social behaviour.”

Many neighbours referred to a fire in July last year when a cigarette butt thrown from another holiday let, in Manchester Street, sparked a serious fire in an empty “party house” in Camelford Street. The blaze also damaged a family’s home.

Star Property Group said that Brighton’s holiday industry needed more outlets for overnight stays.

In the planning application, the company said: “The Brighton and Hove Visitor Accommodation Study Update 2018 also emphasises the need to attract hotel products and brands to Brighton that will help to attract new markets to the city and strengthen its competitive position as a business and leisure tourism destination.

“Hotels, holiday lets, budget boutique hotels and aparthotels all provide a required mix to attract the pre-family couples, business traveller and leisure guests to our brilliant city.”

Council officials rejected the application because it would lead to the loss of a residential home, contrary to planning policy.

There was also no “substantive justification” for the loss of a residential building.

The council said in its decision: “The change of use to holiday let would result in a significant adverse impact on the residential amenity of neighbouring occupiers due to the increase in the intensification of the use of the property and increased noise and disturbance.”

Star Property Group was approached for comment. The company has the right to appeal against the decision.