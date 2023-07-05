More public toilets are to reopen across Brighton and Hove this week.

Public toilets in Blakers Park, Greenleas, Easthill Park, Hove Cemetery South, Queen’s Park, Stanmer Village and Vale Park are now open.

This brings the total number of public toilets open in Brighton & Hove to 31.

These sites are currently open from 9am to 4pm, but the council will extend opening hours into the evening as staffing levels increase.

The council recently reopened Kings Esplanade, Daltons, Station Road and the Saltdean Undercliff public toilets after extensive refurbishment.

The refurbished sites were phase 1 of the council’s public toilet refurbishment programme.

As well as improving the condition of the toilets, the council have provided additional facilities to make toilets more accessible for everyone in Brighton & Hove, including disabled residents.

This includes increasing the number of ambulant toilet facilities, providing additional Changing Places toilets across the city and installing ‘family rooms’ in Daltons, Kings Esplanade and Saltdean Undercliff, which include a changing table and child’s toilet.

Councillor Tim Rowkins, Chair of the City Environment, South Downs and The Sea Committee, said: “We are delighted to announce that we’ve reopened 7 more public toilets in parks across Brighton & Hove this week.

“A city without public toilets is one that doesn’t work for residents and we’ve been working very hard to reopen sites as quickly as possible and bring public toilets back to the city.

“We know that public toilet access is essential for people with disabilities, health conditions, young children and the elderly to get out and about in Brighton & Hove so we hope that now most of our sites have reopened, everyone can enjoy the city with confidence again.

“I’d like to thank all our toilet cleansing team for the work they do and offer a warm welcome to our new recruits. We urge anyone interested in applying to do so, and help us extend our public toilet opening hours and provide this essential service for our residents and visitors.

“We plan to refurbish and reopen more of our public facilities with the next phase of our public toilet refurbishment programme and will continue to make public toilets a priority.”