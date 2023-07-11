Missed rubbish collections and access to public toilets topped the charts when it came to residents contacting their councillors.

A top 20 reasons why residents contacted their councillors features in the Brighton and Hove City Council Customer Insight Report for 2022-23.

The report is due to be presented to the council’s Strategy, Finance and City Regeneration Committee on Thursday (13 July).

From the end of last October to the end of March, councillors received 702 inquiries, with 386 about one of the reasons listed in the top 20.

Councillors from the former East Brighton ward received the highest number of inquiries at 91, with the top subjects including repairs, access to public toilets and rubbish and recycling collections.

Councillors for the old Preston Park and Rottingdean Coastal wards received the second-highest number of inquiries, with 68 each.

In Preston Park ward, the top three concerns were access to public toilets, rubbish and recycling and sports facilities.

In Rottingdean Coastal, the top issues were potholes, the condition of the beach and broken or uneven pavements.

Councillors received 488 inquiries which required a response from a council service and three quarters of these were dealt with within five working days.

The top 20 reasons for contacting councillors