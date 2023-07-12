Long-serving Brighton and Hove Albion captain Lewis Dunk has signed a new deal to keep him at the Amex until June 2026.

The 31-year-old Brighton-born defender previously signed a five-year contract in August 2020.

This morning (Wednesday 12 July) Albion said: “We are pleased to announce that Lewis Dunk has signed a new contract that runs until June 2026.

“The skipper passed the 400-appearance mark for the club during the 2022-23 season, that landmark coming in our FA Cup victory over Stoke City.”

Head coach Roberto De Zerbi said: “Long live the captain!

“I’m really happy he has signed this new contract. It’s good news for Lewis and the club.”

Dunk made his senior debut at the end of the 2009-10 season in a 0-0 draw against the Milton Keynes Dons.

He made his home debut at Withdean during the following campaign when he made a handful of appearances as Albion won promotion from League One.

Dunk, who went to Varndean School, has been a regular in the first team since the 2014-15 season, playing 43 matches as the Seagulls won promotion to the Premier League.

The 6ft 4in centre back took over as Albion’s club captain in 2019.

The club said: “The academy graduate has now made 416 Albion appearances – during which time he won his first England cap as he played the full 90 minutes in a 3-0 win over the USA in 2018.

“Last season he captained us to our best-ever top-flight finish as we ended the campaign in sixth spot, sealing European qualification for the first time.”