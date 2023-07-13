A Portslade man has been told to clear his driveway of the dilapidated vehicles and rubble left outside for more than a decade.

An enforcement notice by Brighton and Hove City Council was issued on 20 July, telling the owner he has six months to tidy up.

The Section 215 notice asks the owner of 22 Highlands Road, Portslade to clear the front garden of rubbish, rubble, disused materials, and old, dilapidated vehicles.

A neighbour, who asked not to be named told Brighton and Hove that the house has looked similarly untidy for “years and years”.

They said: “Everyone in the street has the same opinion.

“People have been speaking to the council every few months and nothing has been done.

“It gets forgotten about in a couple of weeks.

“We’ve learned to live with it.

“I looked at trying to sell my house but it was automatically £30,000 off the value of mine because of it.”

Another neighbour living on Highlands Road said: “It’s irresponsible.

“I’d like to see them gone. The cars have not moved for months and months.

“He doesn’t even live here anymore.”

According to Google Street View images, a Ford Probe, red transit van, and white van with “Jones Cranes” signage have been left outside the house since 2009.

Neighbours say two more vans parked on the road across the drive, also belong to Mr Rose.

These are directly opposite two rising driveways, obstructing the road, but are not covered by the enforcement notice.

According to the Land Registry, the house belongs to Peter Rose, who bought it in 1979.

Jones Cranes said they sold the van more than a decade ago to Mr Rose, who was a former employee.

A local authority can serve a section 215 notice if they judge the condition of land or buildings to be harmful to the area, and typically involve clearing up waste and detritus.