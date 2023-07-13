The Darkness recently announced a 9-date ‘Permission To Land 20’ UK and Ireland tour and all of the concerts sold out in just three days! So the lads thought that they had better book some more dates for elsewhere around the country. They have… and one of the 6 new additional places they have chosen is here in Brighton. Thus the four horsemen of the rockopalypse will mount their trusty steeds and gallop even further around this land.

The full list of ‘Permission To Land 20’ tour dates are listed below:

02 Dec – Belfast, Telegraph Building (sold out)

03 Dec – Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre (sold out)

05 DEC – EDINBURGH O2 ACADEMY – new show

07 DEC – NEWCASTLE O2 CITY HALL – new show

08 Dec – Norwich, UEA (sold out)

09 Dec – London, The Roundhouse (sold out)

11 Dec – Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom (sold out)

12 Dec – Manchester, New Century Hall (sold out)

14 Dec – Bristol, Beacon (sold out)

15 Dec – Nottingham, Rock City (sold out)

16 Dec – Wolverhampton, The Wulfrun at The Halls (sold out)

18 DEC – LEEDS O2 ACADEMY – new show

19 DEC – NOTTINGHAM ROCK CITY – new show

20 DEC – BRIGHTON DOME – new show

22 DEC – LONDON ROUNDHOUSE – new show

Tickets for the NEW SHOWS go on general sale at 9am Friday 14th July 2023 and can be purchased via www.thedarknesslive.com.

Regarding the shows frontman Justin Hawkins previously said, “We, The Darkness, are delighted to announce that we’ll be hitting the road in the U.K. once again. To commemorate the 20th anniversary of ‘Permission To Land’, our set will include every song from our debut album faithfully reproduced (with additional clam notes and meanderings) in the order in which they appear on the record. We’ll also play all of your favourite Darkness songs from the rest of our illustrious and tipsy turvy career. It will be the best show you’ll see this year. I should know, I’m the singer and also a YouTube music expert.”

He wants the world to know that he still stands by every single word of that statement, partly because this has all happened so quickly that he’s having a lie down to recover from the sheer joy that has overcome him, so we’ve not actually been able to get hold of him for more words.

However, we can guarantee that the shows will be a grand spectacle with the band playing the much-lauded, award-winning, foot-stomping, guitar-wailing, groove-making masterpiece in full. Kicking off with the splendid rifferama of ‘Black Shuck’ they’ll blast their way through all of ‘Permission To Land’’s 11 tracks in celebration of its 20th Anniversary, including ‘Growing On Me’, ‘Love Is Only A Feeling’, ‘Giving Up’, ‘Love On The Rocks With No Ice’, ‘Get Your Hands Off My Woman’ and of course the iconic ‘I Believe In A Thing Called Love’.

In addition to that splendid confection of rock brilliance, Justin, Dan, Frankie and Rufus will pump out a bonus ‘Best Of The Rest’ set, stuffed to the gills with all the hits and fan favourites from their six subsequent studio albums.

There is also a very special expanded ‘Permission To Land’ deluxe album being released on 6th October via Warner Music. It comes as a 5 LP package, a 4CD+DVD package, a double CD package and of course it will also be across all of your digital streaming platforms in its full glory. To pre-order one of these magnificent formats, simply click HERE.

