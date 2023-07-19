A Hove shop owner has applied to be allowed to sell alcohol for an hour later each day to bring the cut-off in line with the store’s closing time.

But a councillor and two neighbours objected to the application so a licensing panel – made up of three councillors – was asked to decide the issue.

Abadur Rahman, 25, who runs the Sweet Shop with his brother, Azizur Rahman, 22, applied to Brighton and Hove City Council to be permitted to sell drink until 11pm – the closing time.

As well as the three objections, three letters of support backed the proposed change at the store, formerly known as Montefiore Foods, towards the bottom of Montefiore Road, Hove.

Mr Rahman also applied for changes to some of the existing conditions attached to the shop’s licence including a variation to permit deliveries directly to the premises.

He wants to be able to devote 20 per cent of the shop’s floor space to drink – up from 15 per cent – and to be able to stock smaller bottles of spirits. Currently, they must be at least 70cl.

He also wants to be allowed to sell single cans of craft beer or speciality beer even if they are stronger than those he is currently permitted to stock.

Licensing consultant Oisin Daly, from Absolute Licensing Solutions, spoke for the business at the council licensing panel hearing today (Wednesday 19 July).

Mr Daly said that, according to guidelines, the licensed hours should match the opening times.

He said: “The primary concern is the extension of hours to 11pm. The premises licence was determined at a hearing where the hours (applied for) were reduced.”

The shop had been trading for about a year, with no problems, Mr Daly added.

Labour councillor Birgit Miller, who represents Goldsmid ward, spoke on behalf of objectors and said: “Youths have been congregating – and this has increased dramatically in the last year.

“This is an area which is extremely residential. There’s a hospital on one side.”

Councillor Miller said that the neighbours felt intimidated by the young people and, in one case, something had been thrown at their window.

The panel – councillors Julie Cattell, Andrei Czolak and Paul Nann – retired to decide the application. Their verdict should be made public within five working days.