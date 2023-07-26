Two Brighton pensioners have been charged with conspiracy to murder in connection with a woman’s death 42 years ago.

The body of Carol Morgan, 36, was found at Morgan’s Store, in Finch Crescent, in Linslade, Bedfordshire, on Thursday 13 August 1981.

Allen Morgan, 73, and Margaret Morgan, 74, were arrested yesterday (Tuesday 25 July) as part of a murder investigation which was launched in 2018.

The pair, of Stanstead Crescent, Woodingdean, appeared at Luton Magistrates’ Court today and were remanded in custody.

They are next due to appear at Luton Crown Court on Tuesday 29 August.

Detective Superintendent Carl Foster, who is leading the investigation, said yesterday: “We launched a murder investigation into the cold case of Carol Morgan over five years ago.

“My team have worked relentlessly to piece together the events that led to her untimely death and have explored investigative opportunities available to us in the time that’s passed since the 1980s.

“I want to thank our community for supporting the investigation.

“Our cold case unit continues to review every unsolved murder and no murder investigation is ever closed.”

Several arrests were made at the time of Carol Morgan’s death and again in 2019 but this is the first time anyone has ever been charged.

Anyone with information about Carol Morgan’s death can submit it to police online at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/35SA020112H47-PO3.

Alternatively, Bedfordshire Police said that callers could phone 01480 422796, quoting Operation Markdown, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.