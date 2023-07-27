Two wildlife and conservation groups are laying on an activity day this weekend with the aim of “connecting the community with nature on our doorstep”.

When the event was held for the first time last year, plenty of people were able to enjoy the activities aimed at adults, while some were geared more towards keeping children entertained.

The two groups, the Benfield Valley Project and the Benfield Wildlife and Conservation Group, have joined forces again this year to host an even bigger and better event.

They have combined to organise the Benfield Community Nature Day on Saturday (29 July) from 10am to 4pm at Greenleas Recreation Ground, in Hove.

Greenleas can be reached from Hangleton Way as well as from close to the Hangleton Manor, in Hangleton Valley Drive.

The organisers said: “With an expected turnout of over 300 residents and supporters, this year’s event promises to be bigger and better than last year’s.

“There are over 15 activities taking place during the day, including talks, litter picks, yoga, nature walks, children’s story times, etc.

“Joining the event will be several other conservation and nature organisations including HK Hedgehogs, the Hangleton and Knoll Project, Sussex Wildlife Trust, Buzz Club, RSPB, Balance Kids Yoga and Nicola Harvey Yoga, among others.

“We look forward to welcoming the local community for a day of fun, education and activities that highlight the unique habitats of Benfield Valley and Benfield Hill Local Nature Reserve and encourage everyone to connect with nature on our doorstep.”

The event is free to attend, with the organisers sharing their passion and hoping to give people a glimpse of an often-overlooked green lung.