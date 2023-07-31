A burger chain has bought the lease for an empty meat joint next to Nando’s in the centre of Brighton.

The old Bangerz n Burgerz is to become the latest branch of 7Bone, in Duke Street, after the deal was signed with Flude Property Consultants.

It marks a revival for the Southampton company which was bought out of administration just before Christmas by 41-year-old Matthew Mollicone.

Flude said that, after a short period of marketing, it had overseen the sale of the lease, with the transaction completing earlier this month.

Flude director Will Thomas said: “Our marketing attracted a number of interested parties and terms were agreed with 7 Bone, who currently operate multiple sites around the country and a premium was paid.

“As ever, we have a number of other transactions ongoing in the leisure sector and, despite the economic challenges, it seems Brighton is still a sought-after destination.”