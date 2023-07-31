A Hove convenience store owner can sell alcohol later – until 11pm – after the council granted a licence variation.

Abadur Rahman, 25, who runs the Sweet Shop, in Montefiore Road, with his brother, Azizur Rahman, 22, can also put more alcoholic drinks on display.

He can extend the amount of floor space allocated to drink from 15 per cent to 20 per cent at the premises, formerly Montefiore Foods.

Mr Rahman also wants to deliver alcohol. He offered to restrict drink deliveries to orders accompanied by groceries, with a minimum value of £5.

There were three objections to Mr Rahman’s application, two from neighbours and one from a councillor, the application went before a Brighton and Hove City Council licensing panel.

During the hearing, on Wednesday 19 July, Labour councillor Birgit Miller, who represents Goldsmid ward, said that neighbours felt “intimidated” by young people gathering outside the shop.

Licensing consultant Oisin Daly, for Mr Rahman, told the panel that an 11pm end time – instead of 10pm – would not breach council policy.

A letter from the council, setting out the panel’s decision, said: “We are not satisfied, with the evidence available to us, that there are good reasons to restrict the hours for sale of alcohol for consumption off the premises to 10pm.

“However, we do accept that deliveries may increase the risk of noise so a condition requiring the premises licence holder to ensure that delivery drivers act responsibly when collecting goods for delivery is appropriate.

“We appreciate the applicant’s suggestion of a condition requiring alcohol deliveries to be accompanied by a grocery order, to a minimum value of £5.

“The increase in the area of the shop from 15 per cent to 20 per cent given over to the display of alcohol is modest and will ensure that the premises cannot become a traditional off-licence.”

The licence includes a number of conditions including one to restrict the sale of strong beer and cider to craft and speciality products only.

Mr Rahman is required to ensure that delivery drivers do not cause a disturbance by slamming doors, playing loud music, shouting, revving engines or sounding horns.

And the panel – councillors Julie Cattell, Andrei Czolak and Paul Nann – also agreed to remove a condition that previously prohibited sales of spirits in miniatures and bottles smaller than 70cl.