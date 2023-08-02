Hot off the back of their 10,000 capacity ‘On The Beach’ show last Saturday 29th July, Brighton’s very own Brit/NME/Kerrang! Award winning and Mercury Prize nominated adopted sons, bassist Mike Kerr drummer Ben Thatcher aka Royal Blood have announced a very intimate album launch show at Concorde 2 on Tuesday 5th September. Doors on the night will swing open at 7:30pm and the curfew is 9:30pm.

The event has been organised by Resident Music (of Kensington Gardens) and promoters JOY. Tickets will go on sale tomorrow, Thursday 3rd August at 11am. Royal Blood’s new album ‘Back To The Water Below’ is expected for release on 1st September.

The album tracklisting reads:

‘Mountains At Midnight’

‘Shiner In The Dark’

‘Pull Me Through’

‘The Firing Line’

‘Tell Me When It’s Too Late’

‘Triggers’

‘How Many More Times’

‘High Waters’

‘There Goes My Cool’

‘Waves’

Obviously tickets will sell out in a few minutes and Resident are offering 4 purchase options connected with the event and release, these are:

1. Limited edition clear vinyl ‘Back To The Water Below’ LP + 1 ticket for the Concorde 2 concert.

2. Normal vinyl ‘Back To The Water Below’ LP + 1 ticket for the Concorde 2 concert.

3. CD of ‘Back To The Water Below’ LP + 1 ticket for the Concorde 2 concert.

4. 1 ticket for the Concorde 2 concert.

Select your purchase options HERE.

www.royalbloodband.com