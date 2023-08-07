Two teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of arson by police investigating a blaze at a school in Brighton this evening (Monday 7 August).

Sussex Police also issued an appeal for witnesses, information and camera footage as they gather evidence at and around the scene.

The fire was spotted at Carden Primary School, in County Oak Avenue, by the corner of Carden Avenue, just before 7.15pm.

A classroom and an outside building were damaged before firefighters could bring the blaze under control.

At 8.30pm, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said that fire investigators and police were looking into the cause of the blaze.

Sussex Police said: “Police are appealing for witnesses following a fire at a primary school in Brighton.

“Emergency services were called to County Oak Avenue around 7.20pm on Monday (7 August) to reports of a fire in the grounds of Carden Primary School.

“No injuries have been reported.

“Officers are now working with the fire service to investigate the cause of the fire but it is believed to have been started deliberately.

“Two teenage boys, aged 13 and 15, have been arrested on suspicion of arson and have been taken into custody.

“A lot of people are thought to have been in the area at the time and police are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened or who witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the vicinity before or after the fire started.

“They would particularly like to speak to anyone who may have captured any relevant CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage from the surrounding roads.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1271 of 07/08.”