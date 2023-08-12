A Hove pub has been named regional pub of the year by the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).

The Watchmaker’s Arms, in Goldstone Villas, Hove, had already been crowned pub of the year by CAMRA’s Brighton and South Downs branch in February.

CAMRA branch chairman Jason Phillips said that the micropub had now been selected as the Sussex and Surrey pub of the year.

The Watchmaker’s earned the accolade after a vote by members of the other nine branches in the region after unannounced visits to all 10 branch winners.

The pub, close to Hove railway station, will now go forward to the next round of the competition – pub of the year for the south.

The owners Ruth and Rick Evans said: “We are surprised and delighted to have been recognised again by CAMRA.

“We are devoted to cask beer and to supporting independent breweries.

“This is of course is a team effort and we thank our fantastic team – Luciano, Ravi, Jon and Amanda – for their hard work and for being lovely people.

“Customers come back time and time again because we offer great beer and cider, served with a smile and conversation.”