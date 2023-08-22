The 3rd April 2022 was a devastating day for the family and friends of punk legend Jordan Mooney, as she had sadly succumbed to the evils of cholangiocarcinoma aka bile duct cancer.

Jordan’s family wanted to turn such a distressing event into a truly positive one and thus the idea of a Charity Memorial Concert was born. Her music friends and other artists who she enjoyed were approached with the proposal of an all day celebratory event here in Brighton at the popular Concorde 2. Such was the love for Jordan that artists gave their services for free and all of the available slots were booked. The date was set, 29th May 2022, which was less than two months after Jordan’s passing. The tickets went on sale and were purchased by Jordan fans from all over the planet, with some even venturing especially from Japan, Germany and the like.

The tickets rapidly sold out and all proceeds from the sale of these were equally split between two of Jordan’s great loves, namely the local Brighton music scene, and local animal welfare. Cats Protection Brighton and the Music Venue Trust were the beneficiaries.

A large majority of the Charity Memorial Concert was professionally recorded by the promoter Seth Walker-Spiers of Black Rabbit Productions with the assistance of the Concorde 2 staff. One of the acts who was performing expressed great interest in releasing a 7” single.

This too came to fruition and ‘Hard Lovin’ Man’ b/w ‘Something Else’ was released by Johnny Moped which featured none other than Captain Sensible of The Damned on guitar. Also on the recordings are Johnny Moped on vocals, Marty Love on drums, Jacko Pistorious on bass and Slimy Toad on guitar.

It came out via Damaged Goods Records on Slime Green and Slate Grey variations and went crashing into the Official UK Singles Vinyl Chart at No.6. It was even reviewed in Record Collector magazine.

Last year, Cats Protection Brighton and Music Venues Trust received sizable cheques from the proceeds of the Charity Memorial Concert and now in addition to this, the Cats Protection Brighton has now also been the beneficiaries of a further £325 as a result of the sales of the Johnny Moped single. There are currently at this moment in time, a few physical copies of the record still up for grabs, as well as being available as a download. Grab your copy HERE before they all run out.

You can read the Brighton & Hove News review HERE of the whole day’s event by Richie Nice and Mark Kelly which featured Johnny Moped with Captain Sensible, Peter Perrett, The Monochrome Set, Spizzenergi, DITZ, AK/DK, Bootleg Blondie with Gary Valentine, The Pink Diamond Revue with Neal X and Helene de Joie, Monakis, Fruity Water, Jamie Perrett, John Robb, Simon Price & Jayney BlamBlam from ‘Spellbound’, Timmy DeRella from ‘Rockaway Beach’ and The DeRellas, and DJ Gremlin.

A huge thank you goes out to everyone that was present at this wonderful event.

In loving memory of Jordan Mooney 1955 -2022.

SPECIAL BONUS: THE UNSEEN PHOTOS from ‘The Official Jordan Mooney Memorial Charity Concert’ 29.5.22