A Sussex Police officer is due to appear in court next month charged with misconduct in a public office, the force said today (Thursday 24 August).

Detective Chief Inspector David “Will” Rolls is accused of abusing a position of trust and his responsibility to a woman who was known to him.

Rolls, whose previous positions have included district police commander for an area that included Southwick and Shoreham, resigned five months ago. He may also face police misconduct proceedings.

Sussex Police said: “David Rolls, 46, will appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 14 September charged with misconduct in a public office.

“Rolls, a former Sussex Police officer, is alleged to have abused his position of trust and responsibility to a woman known to him between Friday 1 January 2016 and Thursday 1 March 2018 while he was a serving officer on West Sussex division.

“Rolls, known as Will, resigned from his position as a detective chief inspector in March this year.

“The matter was referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct who directed that a local investigation by the (Sussex Police) Professional Standards Department should be conducted.

“The force will consider misconduct proceedings once the criminal proceedings have concluded.”