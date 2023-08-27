Police have asked for the public’s help as they try to find a wanted man from Brighton.

Sussex Police said: “Police are appealing to locate Hayden Walker in connection with an assault in Brighton.

“Officers responded to the report of the assault between Friday 11 August and Saturday 12 August at an address in the city.

“They have carried out initial inquiries and ensured the victim has received appropriate support.

“Now, they want to locate 29-year-old Walker, formerly of Ryelands Drive, Brighton, to speak with him in connection with the assault.

“Anyone who knows Walker’s whereabouts or anyone with information is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or call 101, quoting serial 246 of 12/08.”