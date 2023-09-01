A cricket club is hoping to extend its alcohol, music and performance licence so it can hold weekend events in a marquee.

Rottingdean Cricket Club hopes to swap its members-only licence covering its clubhouse for a full premises licence.

The club, which is home to the Rottingdean Raiders junior cricket club, plans to create an open-sided ‘pavilion’ marquee for weekend events for its junior, senior and women’s teams and fundraisers.

The variation includes extending the sale of alcohol every day until 11pm, as well as hosting outdoor films and performances of plays, and both live and recorded music, on Fridays to Sundays.

Rottingdean Cricket Club’s application states: “Rottingdean Cricket Club has had a members-only license for at least 30 years. During this time no-one can recall any complaints.

“We would like the premises license to cover our existing bar in the clubhouse as well as a temporary marquee that would be erected beside the clubhouse during occasional family friendly events that we need to hold to help raise much-needed funds for the club.”

The club say in their application the variation would not mean the cricket club would become an alternative to a pub, as the general bar opening hours inside the clubhouse during the football and cricket season would not change.

The pavilion marquee would be hired out for occasions once per month, but not for birthday parties for under 21s.

They say the marquee’s offering would be basic, including cans of lager, wine and soft drinks.

The full licence would allow the cricket club to have a larger capacity for these events than 499 people currently allowed under Temporary Event Notices (TENs).

Rottingdean Cricket Club’s website includes building the pavilion marquee as part of the club’s long-term development plan from 2021.

Rottingdean Cricket Club has a lease for the pitch and clubhouse on Falmer Road, with Brighton and Hove City Council owning the freehold.

You can view the licensing application here and comment by emailing EHL.licensing@brighton-hove.gov.uk.