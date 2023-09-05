Potholes around Stanmer Park’s access road received temporary repairs last week.

Some of the larger potholes were filled in, with traffic being stopped for each repair, across Thursday and Friday.

More durable repairs are planned, but Brighton and Hove City Council says it does not yet have a detailed schedule of when these works are to take place.

The road running through Stanmer Park is managed by the council’s CityParks department, rather than National Highways.

Lead councillor for the environment Tim Rowkins said: “We carried out some short-term road repairs at Stanmer Park last week to fill in some large potholes.

“We know the roads are narrow and we’re sorry for any traffic problems this may have caused.

“Unfortunately the road simply wasn’t built for heavy vehicles and the amount of traffic that uses it these days.

“We’re aware that it is deteriorating and needs to be fixed for the longer term.

“So we’re also working on possible longer-term plans to improve the road.

“We haven’t reached the detailed planning stage yet. But we will certainly do everything we can with any future plans to minimise traffic disruption.”

A six-year restoration project spent £7.1 million around Stanmer Park was completed in June, updating the listed buildings, ponds, walled garden and managed car parks at the entrance to the park.