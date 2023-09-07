Three men have been arrested after a robbery and assault in Coldean last month.

The men, from Bognor, have been released on bail while police published a picture of another man who is wanted in relation to the incident.

A group of men allegedly assaulted a Brighton man, 23, in Crawley Road and Wolseley Road, Coldean, at about 8.20pm on Monday 21 August.

They took his phone and car keys before fleeing the scene.

One man, 31, was arrested on suspicion of robbery and having a class A drug.

Another man, 45, was arrested on suspicion of robbery and having a class A and class B drugs.

And a third man, 34, was arrested on suspicion of robbery.

Sussex Police said: “Police investigating a robbery in Brighton are looking to identify this man.

“On Monday 21 August, a 23-year-old man from Brighton reported being assaulted by a group of men in Crawley Road and Wolseley Road at around 8.20pm.

“They took his phone and car keys, before fleeing the scene.

“An investigation was launched and three men from Bognor Regis have been arrested.

“They have all been released on conditional bail while inquiries continue.

“Anyone who recognises the man in this picture or has any information that could help the investigation is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 1410 of 21/08.”