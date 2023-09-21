Brighton have fallen behind twice in the first half of their first Europa League fixture.

Djibril Sidibe scored the opener for AEK Athens on 11 minutes from a corner, with the Iran defender Ehsan Hajsafi providing an accurate ball.

From the edge of the box, Sidibe placed a precise and powerful header into the top right corner of the goal.

On the half hour Albion equalised from the spot after a lively burst in the visitors’ box.

For once, VAR went Brighton’s way.

Joao Pedro struck his penalty into the bottom left corner of the net, beyond the reach of Cican Stankovic in the Athens goal.

As often, Albion had the best of the possession over the half but shortly before the break they conceded again.

The move started with a free kick. Iran captain Hajsafi was the provider again, allowing Mijat Gacinovic to hit home from the edge of the area.