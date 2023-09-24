Albion came back from a goal down and eventually claimed a comfortable win against Bournemouth.

The Seagulls went behind to a Dominic Solanke goal midway through the first half.

Albion equalised in first-half stoppage time as Billy Gilmour whipped in a free kick and Milos Kerkez tried to clear. His header went past Bournemouth keeper Neto.

Albion stormed back right at the start of the second half Mitoma playing a one-two with Pervis Estupinan and slotting home.

Bournmouth had chances to equalise but new sensation Albion substitute Carol Baleba stormed through a static Cherries defence which led to Mitoma’s superbly directed headed second.