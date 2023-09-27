Brighton and Hove Albion are out of the Carabao League cup after a goal from Nicholas Jackson settled the tie.

Cole Palmer was the provider and Jackson’s composed shot after 50 minutes gave Chelsea their first goal all month – it was their final chance to score in September.

The Chelsea line up included three former Brighton players – and twice in the first half one of them, goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, almost gifted his former side the lead.

First, he passed the ball straight to the feet of Joao Pedro who chipped it inches over the bar and then he put former Seagull, Moises Caicedo, under pressure in the centre.

Carlos Baleba dispossessed Caicedo and rolled the ball to Ansu Fati who had the best opening of the half but fired wide.

Mahmoud Dahoud and Solly March also had chances for the visitors.

Baleba started for Brighton and again looked accomplished while Adam Lallana made another stride towards full fitness.

The Seagulls are expected to be back to full strength on Saturday (30 September), ready to take on Aston Villa at Villa Park in the Premier League.

An emphatic win could even take Brighton back to the top of the table.