The case of double killer Derek Martin was back in court yesterday (Tuesday 26 September) as lawyers prepare for a murder trial in November.

Martin, 65, of The Orchards, in Moulsecoomb Way, Brighton, has admitted killing a couple from Newhaven in their home but has denied murder.

At Lewes Crown Court last month, Derek Martin, also known as Derek Glenn, was asked to enter a plea to the murders of Chloe and Josh Bashford.

He said in answer to both charges: “Not guilty to murder. Guilty to manslaughter.”

The bodies of Josh Bashford, 33, and 30-year-old Chloe were found at their home, in Lewes Road, Newhaven, on Friday 9 June.

Judge Laing said that Martin would be produced at court next Tuesday (3 October).

There would be a case management hearing on Monday 30 October.

He will remain in custody until his trial which is due to start on Monday 27 November.

Previously, members of the couple’s family paid tribute to them, saying that they were “funny and loving”.

Georgie Last, a niece of the couple, who had four children, wrote on Facebook of her “heartbreak”.

She added: “The most funny and loving pair, you loved each other so much it was just amazing to see what true love looked like.

“You were the most amazing parents to four beautiful, intelligent and loving children.”