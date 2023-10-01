Taxi drivers say changes to the road running behind the Royal Sussex will mean higher fares and a longer walk for elderly and immobile patients being dropped off there.

Up until this month, patients taking a taxi to the Millennium Wing at the back of the hospital site have been able to be dropped off and picked up at its entrance.

But now the road changed back to two way after a few years of being one-way during building works, the western end has closed, and taxis are now being directed to the car park next door – about 100m away.

And queues to get into the car park can sometimes lead to waits of several minutes to get to the drop off point – pushing up fares.

Andrew Peters, of the Brighton and Hove Cab Trade Association, said: “No thought has gone into this with clearly no consideration given to people who may already be under stress.

“With security cameras in place, drivers appear at risk of getting a penalty notice for just doing their job when taking vulnerable people to and from the hospital.

“This needs a rethink to have a dedicated drop-off and pick-up point for taxis to assist people when all they want to do is get to their appointment on time, or get home with any fuss.”

A spokeswoman for University Hospitals Sussex NHS Trust, which runs the hospital, said the road was originally two-way before the hospital redevelopment.

She said: “As part of the planning requirements during the build, the road became one-way traffic for a temporary period.

“Following the opening of the new Louisa Martindale building, the North Service Road has returned to two-way traffic, as per planning permission, and reverted to the previous traffic flow.”

She also said all outpatient appointments now take place within the Louisa Martindale Building where there are drop off and pick up locations.