The new owners of a hostel which closed after complaints and building safety concerns has been sold to a developer which wants to turn it into homes.

St Catherine’s Lodge, more recently known as the Smart Sea View Hotel and then used by St Mungo’s homeless charity, has been sold to Brighton-based Clapham Properties.

Director Tim Clapham said in the short term, the building would be boarded up while surveys were carried out.

Yesterday, workmen were seen examining windows and balconies at the hotel in in St Catherine’s Terrace.

One resident said they appeared to be knocking holes in the roof and balconies.

Mr Clapham said: “Our plan is to convert the property into a number of new homes for Brighton and Hove.

“We’re currently assessing the extent of the work needed and carrying out the usual surveys such as asbestos and structural.

“We’ll also be boarding up the building to prevent antisocial behaviour.

“We’re at an early stage with our plans.”

The previous owners of the hotel, Topclass Investments, put the property on the market for £7 million last November.

Mr Clapham said he did not want to disclose the purchase price, which will be made public on the Land Registry in the coming weeks.

Topclass bought it for less than £650,000 in October 2001.

There are rumours locally of plans to convert it into 39 flats. Neighbouring flats have recently sold for more than £300,000.

St Mungo’s ran the No Second Night Out service at St Catherine’s, from October 2021 to July 2022, when it closed for urgent repairs.

The key concerns were the safety of its electrical wiring. The hostel was also criticised by neighbours who said antisocial behaviour had made their lives a “living hell”.

It subsequently moved to Hyman Fine House in Burlington Street, Kemp Town, where it attracted similar complaints.

The service ended in March when its government funding was not renewed.