A man whose bike was stolen was aghast to be told police were closing his case even after he tracked down CCTV.

Christopher Barnard was annoyed at having to find CCTV himself after his e-bike was stolen from Station Street in Brighton.

But even after he tracked down the picture above from a local shop, which shows a man wheeling his bike along Trafalgar Street, he was told the investigation would be closed before it even began.

Mr Barnard said: “It’s pretty terrible that I had to play detective and do their job. It also took a week to be assigned a case officer, just to be told upload the evidence then we will close the case.”

The email he was sent said: “The image/footage will be uploaded to our database and the investigation closed. We will only contact you again if an identification is made and we are in a position to progress the matter further.”

A spokeswoman for Sussex Police said: “Around 11.40am on 29 September, police received a report of the theft of an e-bike from Station Street, Brighton. The bike was taken between 7.30am and 11.15am that day.

“Details of the bike and any other relevant information, including anything that may help identify the suspect, were requested from the victim.

“Footage of a man who may have information about the theft has since been provided to police, and efforts are ongoing to identify him.

“The matter has been filed pending that identification or any other new information coming to light.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 522 of 27/09.”

Brighton Police previously closed another bike theft case despite being told there were clear photographs of the thief in action outside Yellowave last month.

The bike’s owner said he sent them to an email address supplied by a 101 operator – but the detective assigned his case told him these never reached them.

The case was closed two days after it was reported and only reopened after Brighton and Hove News contacted Sussex Police.