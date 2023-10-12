Nouvelle Vague have announced a gig at Chalk in Brighton for next year as part of the band’s 20th anniversary celebrations. They will be performing at the Pool Valley venue on Thursday 7th March 2024. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased HERE and HERE.

So how do the band describe themselves? Their statement of intention is “This Bossa Nova = Nouvelle Vague = New Wave”.

This transliteration was the starting point for Marc Collin and the late Olivier Libaux’s unique project, which, by appropriating the punk and post-punk cannon and running it through the Bossa Nova filter, reinvented the cover band genre, revealing new and brilliant talents along the way: Camille, Mélanie Pain, Phoebe Killdeer, Elodie Frege, Nadeah, and Liset Alea.

The group’s first two albums, ‘Nouvelle Vague’ (2004) and ‘Bande À Part’ (2006) defined their unique sound with Bossa versions of New Wave Classics. Their third album ‘NV3’ (2009) featured collaborations with Depeche Mode’s Martin Gore, Ian McCulloch from Echo and the Bunnymen, Terry Hall from The Specials, Barry Adamson, The Saints, & Minimal Compact.

Further acclaimed albums were released in 2010, 2016 and 2019 and the band have performed to rapturous audiences worldwide throughout their 19 year career.

Their 2024 worldwide tour celebrates 20 years since the release of their seminal first album alongside the launch of their next classic, timed to coincide with their UK tour dates.

Nouvelle Vague perform Bossa Nova versions of much cherished new wave hits. Here’s an idea of that, as they cover New Order’s ‘Bizarre Love Triangle’ single – click HERE to watch their video. Watch their version of Buzzcocks ‘Ever Fallen In Love (With Someone You Shouldn’t’ve)’ HERE.

nouvellevaguemusic.com