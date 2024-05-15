Brighton & Hove Albion 1 Chelsea 2
Albion lost their penultimate game of the season after an incident packed game with sending off and an overturned penalty…..
Brighton and Hove Albion take on Chelsea at the Amex this evening (Wednesday 15 May) in the penultimate match of...
Former England duo James Milner and Danny Welbeck have both agreed new contracts with Brighton and Hove Albion. The news...
Adam Lallana will leave Brighton and Hove Albion at the end of the season. The former England midfielder will decide...
