Brighton and Hove Albion take on Chelsea at the Amex this evening (Wednesday 15 May) in the penultimate match of the season.

The Seagulls are looking to maintain their top 10 position in the Premier League.

Bart Verbruggen keeps his place in the starting line up and Joao Pedro is due to return up front.

Ansu Fati is once again on the bench – as is the 19-year-old German sensation and Albion academy player Noel Bigo Atom.

Adam Lallana has also been named as a sub, alongside Danny Welbeck and Valentin Barco.