A shortsighted taxi driver who hit a pedestrian and left him for dead thought he had hit a sheep because he was not wearing his glasses, a court heard today.

Father-to-be Jack Brandon, 22, had been walking home from a wedding reception along New Road between Ditchling and Clayton when he was hit by Abul Hussain’s taxi.

CCTV in the taxi showed Hussain, 55, was not wearing his glasses at the time of the collision, shortly before 1am on Sunday, 3 July 2022.

The following morning, Mr Brandon’s family found him dead at the side of the road.

Three days after the collision, Hussain’s Peugeot Horizon was found on his driveway in Stapley Road, Hove, with extensive damage to the front.

When arrested, police asked Hussain to take a roadside sight test, which showed he could not read a numberplate at 5m – a quarter of the 20m distance required by the DVLA.

At interview, Hussain, who now lives in Downside, Shoreham, said he thought he had hit a sheep or a deer.

He was charged with failing to stop, failing to report an accident and alternative charges of dangerous and careless driving. He denies the charges and his trial started this morning at Brighton Magistrates Court.

Prosecuting, Piers Restell said: “Jack Brandon was walking west, to the side of the carriageway with his back to traffic.

“He was struck from behind by a vehicle which did not stop.

“Jack Brandon didn’t return home and as you would expect various family members through the night and the following morning were concerned.

“They went out and found him deceased by the side of the road.”

Mr Restell said Hussain had passed Mr Brandon once already when the collision happened, a few minutes earlier when he was driving in the opposite direction.

He said the defence will argue that the road layout, lack of light, Mr Brandon’s dark clothing and the fact he was not walking towards oncoming traffic meant a collision would have happened even if Hussain was wearing his glasses and driving well.

The trial continues.