Dozens of people have been held by police in Sussex as part of a national week-long crackdown on county line drug dealing.

Most of the arrests in Brighton took place in the St James’s Street area in response to local concerns, Sussex Police said.

The force said: “A total of 27 arrests were made during a week-long crackdown on county lines drug dealing in Sussex.

“Cash, drugs, weapons and mobile phones were seized as police and partners took part in the operation from Monday 9 October to Sunday 15 October.

“This has since resulted in a number of people being charged, including the following.

“On Wednesday 11 October, police observed a suspected drugs deal take place in the vicinity of Max Miller Walk – the public walkway above Madeira Drive, in Brighton.

“A man was seen to get into a vehicle which was subsequently stopped by police. The occupants were searched and a quantity of cash, drugs and mobile phones were discovered.

“Zak Marsden, 34, of Normandy Road, Hastings, was arrested and charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin.

“Joel St Pierre, 31, of Goodwood Way, Brighton, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine and heroin and assault of an emergency worker.

“Both men have been remanded in custody to appear before Lewes Crown Court on Friday 10 November.

“On Saturday 14 October, officers on patrol stopped a vehicle suspected to be concerned in drug supply in Beaconsfield Road, Brighton.

“The driver was arrested after cash and class A substances were found in the car.

“Asllan Hasbajrami, 21, of no fixed address, has since been charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine, driving without a licence, driving without insurance and obstructing or resisting police in the execution of duty.

“He has been remanded in custody to appear before Lewes Crown Court on Monday 13 November.

“On Monday 9 October, police witnessed a number of exchanges between a woman and members of the street community in New Steine Gardens, Brighton.

“The suspect was followed and detained and found to be in possession of cash and drugs as well as a personal phone and a burner phone.

“Mary Thorpe, 35, of Verdant Lane, Lewisham, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and possession of cannabis.

“She has been remanded in custody to appear at a court yet to be confirmed on Wednesday 8 November.

“On Wednesday 11 October, a suspected drug dealer was stopped by Sussex Police officers working in partnership with the Met Police’s Op Orochi team in Fullwell Road, London, and searched.

“A search of his address was carried out where drugs were located.

“Wayne McFarlane, 28, of Cornell Square, Lambeth, was arrested and charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin.

“He has been remanded in custody to appear before a court yet to be confirmed on Friday 10 November.

“A number of other suspects have been bailed pending further inquiries.

“In Brighton, the vast majority of arrests were made in the vicinity of St James’s Street – this followed concerns raised by businesses and residents about open drug use in the area.”

Inspector James Ward, of the Brighton Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “I’d like to recognise the collective effort of everyone involved in this operation. There has been some incredible teamwork, invaluable support from partners and a lot of long shifts pulled.

“We have had some outstanding results and this was only achieved with the determination and desire by our teams to catch criminals.

“Locally, we have listened to concerns raised in the community about open drug use and we have taken action. This has resulted in a number of suspects being arrested and a large quantity of illegal drugs being removed from the streets.

“County lines drug-dealing often involves the exploitation of vulnerable people and we would urge the public to continue to report any incidents of intelligence to us so we can continue to disrupt those who cause the greatest harm to our communities.”