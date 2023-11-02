A Brighton property developer is making a fourth attempt to convert city centre offices into flats.

Baron Homes wants to turn two floors of the Tower Point office block into 22 new flats. Previous applications have been refused by Brighton and Hove City Council.

However, neighbours fear the flats would be used as holiday lets – in the same way another nearby block owned by Baron Homes, Windsor Court, is now being used.

One public comment on the application from a neighbour, whose details have been redacted says: “City plans and council reports indicate that there is still a need for small spaces and flexible working spaces.

“The applicant should relook at the current situation and market the existing offices again.

“The application states that the proposal to convert two floors of offices to residential will create a new windfall development for new homes in the city.

“Depends what is meant by ‘new homes’.

“These flats will probably be used for short-term lets, holiday lets, Airbnb etc which have appeared exponentially in North Laine, altering the demographics as well as being detrimental to the character of the conservation area – mainly because of the overwhelming amount of rubbish that is binned around the area.”

The application, written by agents Stickland Wright, says: “The proposal aims to bring underutilised areas of the building into use.

“The proposal will create high quality residential accommodation in the city centre whilst having minimal impact on the conservation area setting.

“In this submission we aim to show that the existing office use is no longer sustainable, proven by lack of demand through a long period of marketing.

“A mixed building use is therefore proposed, through the introduction of residential on upper floors.

“This will help preserve the vitality of Brighton’s central area, supporting existing uses through the ongoing occupancy of the building.”

If accepted this time, the upper floors of the shorter block above PureGym and the split level RCP car park, alongside Spring Gardens, would be converted into one and two bedroom flats.

These office floors are currently vacant and developers – Baron Homes – say they are “no longer sustainable, proven by lack of demand through a long period of marketing.”

The current proposals would not alter the building’s brutalist façade, only the internal layout of the building.

Baron Homes submitted three applications last year to convert the third, fourth and eighth floors to flats, all of which were refused.

Although the government changed the rules to allow offices to be converted into homes without planning permission in 2013, the council introduced an order reversing it for buildings in central areas of the city the following year.

An application to put a roof terrace restaurant on the top of the higher block approved in 2018 has never been implemented.

The current proposed development does not include any designated affordable housing provision, and the plans state that the flats are intended to suit individuals, alone or sharing, rather than families.

The flats would be car-free, with 24 cycle storage spaces to be included within the first floor of the car park below the new flats.

A new lift and stairs are included in the plans, as well as new entrance doors to the east of the building from Spring Gardens on the ground level.

There would be communal bin storage on the third and fourth floors, which the existing full time caretaker for the building would empty daily to the communal bin storage within the basement.

Four existing windows would be altered for smoke ventilation to the proposed residential third and fourth floors.

There is already one existing flat on the tenth floor of the building.

The block sits within the North Laine conservation area and is bordered by the Brighthelm Centre – a church, book shop and community centre.

The tower block is on the site of the original Hippodrome Circus, later known as the Grand Theatre, which was destroyed by fire in 1961.

The current building was originally known as Gresham House, and was renamed in 2000 as Tower Point.

You can read and comment on the application on the council’s planning portal by searching for the reference BH2023/02580.

Baron Homes were contacted for comment.