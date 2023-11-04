Road and railway stations are closed as the Lewes bonfire societies prepare for to remember – a day before the fifth of November.

Despite the closures and the weather, council, fire and police chiefs are expecting big crowds and have been urging people who are not from Lewes to stay away.

Those going are also being asked to remember that the use of drones during the event is banned and is a criminal offence.

Lewes District Council said: “Measures, including road closures, parking restrictions and changes to public transport services will be in place to manage the number of people attending and help the event pass safely.

“With this year’s event falling on a Saturday, there remains serious concern about overcrowding in the narrow streets of Lewes.

“Emergency services, local authorities and transport operators have been planning for the celebrations for many months. Their message is clear: please do not travel to Lewes Bonfire.”

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service Group Manager Doug Marshall said: “We are urging people to choose locally organised fireworks events rather than coming to Lewes.

“Crowded streets make it harder for us to get to people in an emergency and river levels are high which may make it harder to move around safely.

“We also want to remind people of the Fireworks Code to help us all have a safe night.

“Close to a thousand injuries have been reported at the event since 2010. Many of these were hurt on the procession routes and by bangers or other fireworks.”

Assistant Chief Constable Howard Hodges said: “Sussex Police will have officers on duty to support the event’s stewarding and security teams. This includes at road closure sites as well as in the town centre itself.

“If you see suspicious activity or see something that doesn’t seem right, then please report it to the stewarding teams or our officers on patrol. In an emergency always call 999.

“Unfortunately, each year the event is held we do make arrests, including for offences such as assaults, criminal damage and possession of drugs. This is clearly not acceptable.”

Lewes District Council’s director of tourism, culture and organisational development Becky Cooke said: “We are encouraging anyone living outside of the town who wants to experience the event to tune into the Rocket FM video live stream.

“This has been running for a few years now and has proven a really popular way for people to get enjoy the event from the comfort of your own home and without needing to add to the risk of overcrowding in the town.

“The live stream will be available at www.youtube.com/@RocketFMLewes where footage from previous years is also available.”

Road closures were due to be in place outside the town from 4pm, followed by further road closures inside the town at 4.45pm. Diversions were planned for traffic to travel outside the town.

Lewes residents were advised to get their vehicles home by 4pm to avoid any road closures in place. Visitors were advised not to bring vehicles into the town.

Parking restrictions in Lewes started at noon.

No trains were due to call at Lewes, Glynde, Southease, Falmer and Cooksbridge after 3pm until the first timetabled trains tomorrow morning (Sunday 5 November).