A violent abuser walked free from court today after the court missed the deadline to hear his case by a matter of seconds.

James Sinden, of no fixed abode, was arrested at 11.25am in Brighton yesterday for breaching a domestic violence protection order.

But the law says he had to be brought before magistrates within 24 hours – and when the bench started sitting at 10am in Court 2 of Brighton Magistrates Court this morning, he was still in police cells.

The court was told he had not been put on the first van to court, and would be brought on the next one.

With the clock now ticking, the court was told shortly after 11am he was in the car park.

At 11.23am, the door to the dock was unlocked, and the custody staff brought him into court.

His defence counsel, Stephen Pale, appeared a minute later and took his place.

But the bench had retired for a break – and only made it back seconds after the 24 hours had expired.

Addressing the court on behalf of Sussex Police, barrister David Reader said: “This is the sixth order which has been made, and there have been multiple breaches.

“The defendant was arrested at 11.45am yesterday. The case has to be called in on time by 11.25am. It is now out of time.”

Sinden looked confused but relieved as presiding magistrate Diane Hurrell told him: “If you breach this again, you will have two months in prison, have no doubt about that, none whatsoever.

“You are free to go.”

All six orders, which date back more than four years, required Sinden not to contact, harass or go to the address of his ex-partner.

Each order is made for 28 days and the current one expires on 16 November. Previous ones were made on 4 September 2023, 27 July 2023, 14 June 2022, 29 April 2020 and 28 August 2019.

In May 2020, he was sent to prison for 21 days for breaching the April 2020 order by contacting the woman- just days after being taken into custody for doing the same thing.

In August this year, he was fined £100 for breaching the July 2023 order when he became angry at her address and then was found by police hiding in a bush outside.