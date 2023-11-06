A man has been remanded in custody charged with dangerous driving during the Lewes Bonfire procession on Saturday evening (4 November).

Sussex Police said this afternoon (Monday 6 November): “A man has been remanded in custody, charged with motoring and drugs offences after police made an arrest at the Lewes Bonfire celebrations.

“Officers were alerted to a motorcycle in Court Road, in Lewes, which then travelled towards the main procession.

“The rider was stopped by officers and security stewards and was arrested near the junction of Cliffe High Street and Friars Walk at about 7pm on Saturday, 4 November.

“Now, police can confirm that Matthew Ashby was arrested at the scene and was taken into custody.

“The 31-year-old electrician, of Woodingdean, Brighton, was subsequently charged with driving a motor vehicle dangerously, driving while disqualified, driving without valid insurance, possession of a class A drug with intent to supply and possession of a class B drug with intent to supply.

“Ashby appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday 6 November to answer the charges and was remanded in custody to appear before Lewes Crown Court on Monday 4 December.

“As legal proceedings are active in this case, officers investigating the incident have asked the public not to speculate about the incident online or on social media.”